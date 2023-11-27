Training Shooting From Su-25ML Aircraft Conducted

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Defense
Minister, training shooting is carried out with the aviation
equipment of the Azerbaijan Air Force, Azernews reports.
Practical flights were conducted after the delivery of safety
rules to the personnel.
After carrying out combat maneuvers along the specified routes,
Su-25ML aircraft fired 250- and 500-kilogram smart air bombs at
ground targets from a long distance.
In order to improve the combat training of military pilots, the
assigned targets were destroyed from a long distance by precise air
strikes.
