-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Training Shooting From Su-25ML Aircraft Conducted


11/27/2023 8:10:49 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Defense Minister, training shooting is carried out with the aviation equipment of the Azerbaijan Air Force, Azernews reports.

Practical flights were conducted after the delivery of safety rules to the personnel.

After carrying out combat maneuvers along the specified routes, Su-25ML aircraft fired 250- and 500-kilogram smart air bombs at ground targets from a long distance.

In order to improve the combat training of military pilots, the assigned targets were destroyed from a long distance by precise air strikes.

MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107490481

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search