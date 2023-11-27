New Armenian Phishing Attacks On Azerbaijani Citizens Revealed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The State Service for Special Communication and Information
Security (SSIS) has revealed new phishing attacks by Armenian
hacker groups on Azerbaijani citizens, Azernews reports.
According to the information, they use a new method to collect
bank card data and steal money by creating websites selling fake
tickets to various theatres and performances, deceiving citizens
through social engineering.
"We urge citizens to be vigilant against such situations and to
buy tickets only at official points of sale and on official sales
websites," the State Service said.
