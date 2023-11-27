France Is Preparing Armenians From Garabagh For Transfer To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Russian journalist Anastasia Kashevarova writes that Armenians from Garabagh are being trained in France for their subsequent transfer to Ukraine, Azernews reports.

According to her sources, not only the training centre in Fontevraud L'abe is involved in training Armenian soldiers, but there are several (possibly about seven).

"Soldiers were recruited by French instructors, including ethnic Armenians. There were volunteers, mostly young guys who came from Garabagh. But, since this programme, as far as I know, operates with the full support of the Armenian Ministry of Defence, soldiers who were forced to do so also ended up in France. These are those who served on the territory of Armenia.

At the moment, the soldiers are being trained to work with NATO weapons, and later they are going to be redirected to the Defence Forces Zone," Kashevarova writes.