France Is Preparing Armenians From Garabagh For Transfer To Ukraine

Russian journalist Anastasia Kashevarova writes that Armenians
from Garabagh are being trained in France for their subsequent
transfer to Ukraine, Azernews reports.
According to her sources, not only the training centre in
Fontevraud L'abe is involved in training Armenian soldiers, but
there are several (possibly about seven).
"Soldiers were recruited by French instructors, including ethnic
Armenians. There were volunteers, mostly young guys who came from
Garabagh. But, since this programme, as far as I know, operates
with the full support of the Armenian Ministry of Defence, soldiers
who were forced to do so also ended up in France. These are those
who served on the territory of Armenia.
At the moment, the soldiers are being trained to work with NATO
weapons, and later they are going to be redirected to the Defence
Forces Zone," Kashevarova writes.
