Digital Development And Transport Ministry Hosts Reception Of Citizens

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Today, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad
Nabiyev held a reception of citizens in the city of Salyan.
Azernews informs that during the reception of residents of
Hajigabul, Shirvan, Salyan, Neftchala, and Bilasuvar districts,
appeals related to transport and telecommunications, including the
Internet, broadcasting, and postal services were considered.
The Minister gave instructions to the heads of the relevant
structures of the Ministry in connection with the operational study
of appeals in accordance with the requirements of the current
legislation.
Some of the problems raised in citizens' appeals immediately
found a positive solution. Questions and appeals not related to the
sphere of activity of the Ministry are registered and will be sent
to the relevant authorities.
