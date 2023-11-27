Alat Port Operation To Be Jeopardised By Caspian Sea Level Fall, WB Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



If the trend of falling water levels in the Caspian Sea continues after 2023, the production capacity of ports, particularly the ports of Aktau and Alat, will be under threat. This is stated with reference to a special report of the World Bank, Azernews reports.

According to the information, at present the water level in the sea is particularly low, which increases the problems associated with navigation on the approaches to the ports and the work of ships at the berths.

"Many vessels in the Caspian Sea can no longer operate at full capacity," the report emphasizes.