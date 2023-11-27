More Than 1,000 Rescuers, 300 Special Vehicles Eliminating Consequences Of Bad Weather PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 1,000 rescuers and more than 300 pieces of equipment are eliminating the aftermath of bad weather that hit Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, more than 1,000 rescuers and more than 300 pieces of equipment are involved in the liquidation of the consequences of adverse weather. The work is carried out around the clock. Assistance has been provided to more than 2,100 people; about 900 vehicles have been towed away. Measures to restore power supply to more than 1,800 settlements are underway," said Shmyhal.

According to him, due to adverse weather conditions, emergency response headquarters have been working around the clock in Ukraine since yesterday. The headquarter has been established at the State Agency for Recovery, as well as in Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv regions and the city of Kyiv.

As reported, due to heavy snowfall, traffic on 13 roads was suspended, and 1,844 settlements were left without power supply/

Photo: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram