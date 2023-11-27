Azerbaijan Reveals New Phishing Attacks On Its Citizens From Armenian Hackers (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Azerbaijani
State Service for Special Communications and Information Security
has detected new phishing attacks by Armenian hacker groups
targeting Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports.
The service noted that by creating websites selling fake tickets
to various theaters and performances, the citizens get deceived
through usage of new methods to steal funds off bank cards.
"We urge citizens to be vigilant in such cases, to purchase
tickets only from official websites," the service added.
