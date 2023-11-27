Azerbaijan Reveals New Phishing Attacks On Its Citizens From Armenian Hackers (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Azerbaijani State Service for Special Communications and Information Security has detected new phishing attacks by Armenian hacker groups targeting Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports.

The service noted that by creating websites selling fake tickets to various theaters and performances, the citizens get deceived through usage of new methods to steal funds off bank cards.

"We urge citizens to be vigilant in such cases, to purchase tickets only from official websites," the service added.

