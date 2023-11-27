-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Reveals New Phishing Attacks On Its Citizens From Armenian Hackers (PHOTO)


11/27/2023 8:10:04 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Azerbaijani State Service for Special Communications and Information Security has detected new phishing attacks by Armenian hacker groups targeting Azerbaijani citizens, Trend reports.

The service noted that by creating websites selling fake tickets to various theaters and performances, the citizens get deceived through usage of new methods to steal funds off bank cards.

"We urge citizens to be vigilant in such cases, to purchase tickets only from official websites," the service added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel













MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107490474

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search