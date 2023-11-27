Trend News Agency Urges Citizens Not To Succumb Online Bilks Acting On Agency's Behalf

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Of late, fake
news is hitting social networks with fraudsters who, using the
Trend News Agency logo, offer citizens some "ways to earn money,"
citing an interview with the former head of SOCAR, allegedly
published on our website.
Trend News Agency declares that these messages are unrelated to
the agency and have never appeared on our website or in the
company's information products.
We urge citizens to remain vigilant, not fall for fraudsters'
trickery, and, if necessary, to call law enforcement
authorities.
