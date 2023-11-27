Azerbaijani And Georgian Defense Ministries Stamp Bipartite Military Co-Op Plan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Today in Baku, Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and Georgia's Minister of Defense, Juansher Burchuladze, met bilaterally, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan

Welcoming the guests at the meeting, Colonel General Z. Hasanov emphasized the important role of meetings of the heads of state in the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia. He noted that, like in many spheres, ties between the two countries are strengthening and developing in the military sphere.

Burchuladze expressed happiness with his visit to Azerbaijan and congratulated his colleague on the restoration of the Republic of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity from Armenian occupation. Such encounters, he said, are a vivid reflection of Azerbaijan and Georgia's high level of cooperation.

The discussion covered the prospects for the growth of military cooperation between the two countries, as well as a detailed exchange of ideas on raising the intensity of joint exercises. The countries were noted to promote internationally recognized territorial integrity.

Following that, the parties discussed issues of regional peace and security, potential for military, military-technical, and military-educational cooperation, as well as other mutual interests.

At the end of the meeting, the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a plan of bilateral military cooperation for 2024, said in the statement of the Ministry.



