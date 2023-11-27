Azerbaijani And Georgian Defense Ministries Stamp Bipartite Military Co-Op Plan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Today in Baku,
Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov,
and Georgia's Minister of Defense, Juansher Burchuladze, met
bilaterally, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan
Welcoming the guests at the meeting, Colonel General Z. Hasanov
emphasized the important role of meetings of the heads of state in
the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia. He noted
that, like in many spheres, ties between the two countries are
strengthening and developing in the military sphere.
Burchuladze expressed happiness with his visit to Azerbaijan and
congratulated his colleague on the restoration of the Republic of
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity from Armenian occupation. Such
encounters, he said, are a vivid reflection of Azerbaijan and
Georgia's high level of cooperation.
The discussion covered the prospects for the growth of military
cooperation between the two countries, as well as a detailed
exchange of ideas on raising the intensity of joint exercises. The
countries were noted to promote internationally recognized
territorial integrity.
Following that, the parties discussed issues of regional peace
and security, potential for military, military-technical, and
military-educational cooperation, as well as other mutual
interests.
At the end of the meeting, the Ministries of Defense of
Azerbaijan and Georgia signed a plan of bilateral military
cooperation for 2024, said in the statement of the Ministry.
