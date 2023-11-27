Russia adds communications director for Meta to wanted list

(MENAFN) Russian authorities have reportedly added Andy Stone, the communications director for Meta, the U.S. technology company that owns Facebook and Instagram, to a wanted list, as revealed by an online database maintained by Russia's interior ministry. This development follows Russia's earlier classification of Meta as a "terrorist and extremist" organization in October, paving the way for potential criminal proceedings against Russian residents using Meta's platforms.



The interior ministry's database provides no specific details about the case against Stone, indicating only that he is wanted on criminal charges. Meta has not yet responded to requests for comments on the matter. Reports from independent news outlet Mediazona suggest that Stone was placed on the wanted list in February 2022, but this information did not surface until recently.



In March of the same year, Russia's federal Investigative Committee initiated a criminal investigation into Meta, accusing the company of inciting violence against Russians in the aftermath of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Following the invasion, Stone announced temporary changes to Meta's hate speech policy, allowing for forms of political expression that would typically violate the platform's rules, including violent speech such as "death to the Russian invaders." However, Stone clarified that credible calls for violence against Russian civilians would remain prohibited.



This development underscores the heightened tensions between Meta and Russian authorities, reflecting a broader trend of governments scrutinizing and taking action against tech companies over issues related to content moderation and perceived political influence.

MENAFN27112023000045015682ID1107490471