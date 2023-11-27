Borrell Stresses Palestinian State As Key To Israel's Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on Monday that there would be no peace or security for Israel without a Palestinian state.

"A Palestinian state in Gaza, in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is the best and only long-term guarantee for Israel's security. No army can guarantee a country's safety better than peace can," he told the 8th Regional Forum of the Union for Mediterranean in Barcelona, Spain.

He noted that starting tomorrow "the suspension of (relief) operations (in Gaza) will end. Perhaps it will last a few more days, but we have to start thinking how do we continue the political process from today." Borrell blasted "the violence spread by extremist settlers in the West Bank, many times under protection from the Israeli police and military, the escalation does not make Israel safer. The settlements are Israel's greatest security liability. I was appalled to see that the Israeli government plans to allocate another USD 43 million to increase the settlement activities and I have condemned it," said Borrell.

"To all of us in this room: we will all suffer from the consequences of a failure. The region could not survive another Nakba, and the repercussions would be much worse than anything we have seen," he warned. (end) nk

