ASE Closes Trading On Lower Note

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) experienced a slight decline of 0.07 percent and closed its trading session on Monday at 2,396 points.A total of 4.8 million shares were exchanged through 2,213 transactions, with a total value of approximately JD4 million.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.