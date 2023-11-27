US Navy apprehends armed assailants after releasing tanker associated with Israel

(MENAFN) On Sunday, armed assailants seized and subsequently released a tanker associated with Israel in the Gulf of Aden before being apprehended by the United States Navy. The Liberian-flagged Central Park, managed by Zodiac Maritime, was targeted, according to the company, U.S. and British militaries, and private intelligence firm Ambrey. Responding to the seizure, the U.S. military's Central Command, alongside the USS Mason, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, demanded the armed assailants release the tanker. Subsequently, the attackers disembarked the ship and attempted to flee via a small boat, but the USS Mason pursued them, leading to their eventual surrender.



Following the seizure, two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen, landing near a U.S. warship assisting the tanker. The incident adds to a series of ship attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Yemen's internationally recognized government attributed the attack to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, while the rebels in control of Sanaa did not acknowledge responsibility for either the seizure or the missile attack.



The U.S. Central Command did not identify the attackers but confirmed the missile launch from Houthi-controlled Yemen. The missiles landed approximately 10 nautical miles from the ships, with no reported damage or injuries. Zodiac Maritime reported that the vessel, transporting phosphoric acid and crewed by individuals from various countries, including Bulgaria, Georgia, India, the Philippines, Russia, Turkey, and Vietnam, was unharmed. The incident underscores the complex maritime security challenges in the region amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

MENAFN27112023000045015682ID1107490378