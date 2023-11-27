Altcoins Recharging After Rally

Market picture

Crypto market capitalisation rose 0.6% over the past 24 hours to $1.33 trillion as altcoins outperformed, while top cryptocurrencies stabilised after a surge two weeks earlier.

According to CoinShares, investments in crypto funds rose sharply again last week, adding $261 million, the sixth consecutive week of inflows. Bitcoin investments increased by $229 million, Ethereum by $18 million and Solana by $11 million.

XRP rose to $0.73 by the end of the day on Monday. Reaching this level triggered a solid but short-lived wave of profit-taking. This sentiment has spread, albeit with less intensity, to other leading altcoins such as Solana, Cardano and Litecoin. So far, it looks like a quick recharge rather than the start of an extended correction, as the weakness is neither shared by Bitcoin and Ether nor by the equity markets.