The Crypto Market Is On The Rise Again

Market Picture

The crypto market cap added another 1.5% overnight to $1.34 trillion as the corrective reset quickly turned to buying. Bitcoin is up 2%, while Solana and Chainlink are up 6%. This pair also led the gains over the past 30 days, indicating robust demand for them. In contrast, BNB loses 0.6% in 24 hours and adds 17% in 30 days.

Bitcoin continues to trade in a bullish corridor, finding buyers on dips from slightly higher levels. A second failed attempt at $36,000 on Tuesday night suggests that most players are not looking to accelerate, further confirming a shift in focus to altcoins.

Solana has returned to growth quickly after a period of pressure earlier this month. At $43, it is trading close to a 15-month high. A locally important milestone for the coin could be the $48 level. An easy break of this level would open a direct path to $75.