The Crypto Market Is On The Rise Again

Market Picture
The crypto market cap added another 1.5% overnight to $1.34 trillion as the corrective reset quickly turned to buying. Bitcoin is up 2%, while Solana and Chainlink are up 6%. This pair also led the gains over the past 30 days, indicating robust demand for them. In contrast, BNB loses 0.6% in 24 hours and adds 17% in 30 days.
