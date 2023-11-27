Beautiful Technical Reversal Of The Pound

(MENAFN- FxPro)
The British pound is losing for the third day in a row, having retreated to 1.2260. A technical look at the chart sets up for further declines with a renewal of the October lows with a dip under 1.20.
