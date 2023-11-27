Bitcoin Is Tired Of Consolidation

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The crypto market continues to climb, rising 3.4% in the last 24 hours to $1.38 trillion. Bitcoin was again the driver, adding 3.8%. Altcoins are moving slower but up, adding between 1.7% (BNB) and 7.7% (Polygon).
