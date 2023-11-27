Crypto Retreated Despite A Boom In Equities

Market picture

The burst of optimism in traditional markets bypassed cryptocurrencies on Tuesday. It seems that some investors shifted some of their assets from coins to shares, reducing the total capitalisation of cryptocurrencies by 1.7% over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin continued its correction on Tuesday, which at one point seemed to get out of control as the price fell below $34 due to stop orders triggered. However, prices quickly moved away from the local extreme lows, and by Wednesday morning, there was moderate buying that took BTC back up to $35.

Perhaps the most acute question is whether the cryptocurrency market's counter-trend dynamic indicates risk demand exhaustion or an attempt at a quick correction to continue following equities. We are leaning towards the latter and expect a fresh test of last week's highs soon.