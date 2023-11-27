Crypto Market Soars To New Heights

Market picture

On Wednesday, the crypto market experienced a new growth spurt, rising 4.6% in 24 hours to $1.44 trillion, updating highs since May 2022. Bitcoin and several altcoins returned to the highs they tested a week earlier. Cardano (+11.11%) and Solana (+10.5%) led the growth among the leading coins.

Once again, the dynamics of crypto and equity markets have diverged. However, it should be noted that this seemingly negative correlation only works in the short term, as both asset classes have been rising steadily since October.

Bitcoin tested the $38K area again on Thursday morning. For now, it is not giving up. A move higher would renew the highs from May 2022, and it makes sense that the bulls would need a reason to break it up. However, the chances of further gains are higher than a reversal to the downside. If we accept that Tuesday's decline was a correction, it has opened the way to $45-46K.