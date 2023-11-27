Crypto Market Soars To New Heights

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
On Wednesday, the crypto market experienced a new growth spurt, rising 4.6% in 24 hours to $1.44 trillion, updating highs since May 2022. Bitcoin and several altcoins returned to the highs they tested a week earlier. Cardano (+11.11%) and Solana (+10.5%) led the growth among the leading coins.
