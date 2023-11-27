Not All Old Altcoins Shine Alike

Market picture

The crypto market is up 1.5% in 24 hours to $1.41 trillion. That's down from a high of $1.44 last Thursday and close to where it was a week ago. The dynamics of individual coins over the past seven days have been mixed. Bitcoin gains 0.7%, Ethereum loses 1.6%, while the top altcoins varied from -5.8% for Tron and -5% for XRP to +23% for Avalanche and +4.7% for Dogecoin.

Bitcoin is trading within an uptrend channel. In Ethereum, the trend of higher local lows over the last four weeks is noticeable.

The technical picture in the individual coins is setting up for another change of leaders in the second tier, which is typical of new markets.

Solana has been on the rise for the past month, gaining around 130% in that time, and is one of the leaders in the market's recovery. However, the price is still 77% below its peak in October 2021.