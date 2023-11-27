Not All Old Altcoins Shine Alike

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The crypto market is up 1.5% in 24 hours to $1.41 trillion. That's down from a high of $1.44 last Thursday and close to where it was a week ago. The dynamics of individual coins over the past seven days have been mixed. Bitcoin gains 0.7%, Ethereum loses 1.6%, while the top altcoins varied from -5.8% for Tron and -5% for XRP to +23% for Avalanche and +4.7% for Dogecoin.
