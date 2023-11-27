Binance Case Shocked But Hasn't Broken Crypto Market

Bitcoin briefly touched $35 but found buyers again in more liquid trading at the start of the European session. So far, the top cryptocurrency has managed to stay within the uptrend of the last four weeks.
Solana and Ethereum have retreated to support 61.8% of the rally from last month's lows. Continued buying in the sector today could signal the correction's end and buyers' return. An intensification of the sell-off from current levels would signal a move to a deeper drawdown, breaking the uptrend of the past few months.