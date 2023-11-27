Labor unions arrange day of widespread protests, strikes

(MENAFN) Labor unions in the Czech Republic orchestrated a day of widespread protests and strikes on Monday, expressing their strong opposition to the government's austerity measures aimed at curbing a soaring deficit. The unions' discontent extends to demands for increased funding in the education and healthcare sectors, coupled with resistance against proposed alterations to the pension system.



Prime Minister Petr Fiala remains steadfast in the face of these protests, asserting that the government cannot yield as the measures are deemed "absolutely necessary" to halt the escalating state indebtedness. The demonstrations have disrupted normalcy, with approximately 74 percent of the nation's nursery, elementary, and high schools experiencing full or partial closures – marking the most substantial protest of its kind since the establishment of the Czech Republic in 1993. Notably, several universities have aligned with the unions' cause.



The impact of the protests extends beyond the education sector, as workers from numerous companies, including state offices and major automotive manufacturer Skoda Auto, have pledged their participation. Many intend to pause work for one to two hours as a symbol of solidarity with the labor unions' grievances.



The focal point of the demonstrations is a march to Parliament's building in the capital, where unions are set to rally against the recently approved economic package. Last week, both houses of Parliament endorsed a series of measures, encompassing budget cuts and heightened taxes, all aimed at mitigating the budget deficit. President Petr Pavel subsequently signed these measures into law.



Key components of the economic package include heightened taxes on alcoholic beverages, including beer, and medication. Additionally, businesses will face increased corporate taxes, reflecting the government's multifaceted approach to fiscal responsibility amid mounting economic challenges.

