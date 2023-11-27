Biden to lead inaugural meeting of Supply Chain Resilience Council

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden is set to lead the inaugural meeting of the Supply Chain Resilience Council, where he will announce a comprehensive plan consisting of 30 actions aimed at addressing issues within the supply chain. The focus of these initiatives is to enhance access to essential medicines, improve economic data accessibility, and implement programs crucial to the production and transportation of goods.



Lael Brainard, the director of the White House National Economic Council and co-chair of the newly established supply chain council, emphasized the administration's commitment to lowering prices for American consumers while ensuring the resilience of supply chains for the long term. This move comes in response to supply chain disruptions that contributed to heightened inflation during the U.S. recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.



One significant action involves President Biden, a Democrat, utilizing the Defense Production Act to direct the Health and Human Services Department to invest in domestic manufacturing of vital medicines deemed essential for national security. With a USD35 million investment, the Cabinet agency will focus on the production of materials necessary for injectable medicines.



In addition, the federal government plans to enhance its monitoring capabilities of supply chains by fostering data sharing among various agencies. The Commerce Department has developed new tools to assess risks within the supply chain, collaborating with the Energy Department on the supply of renewable energy resources. Furthermore, shipping companies are embracing data resources from the Transportation Department to optimize freight logistics.



The announcement reflects a strategic effort by the Biden administration to address the lingering challenges posed by inflation and supply chain vulnerabilities, with a keen eye on bolstering both economic stability and national security.

MENAFN27112023000045015682ID1107490257