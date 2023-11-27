Russia registers new record for gas transportations to China

(MENAFN) Russia's energy giant, Gazprom, has achieved a new milestone in its energy partnership with China, setting a record for daily gas supplies through the Power of Siberia mega pipeline. The announcement, made by Gazprom on Saturday, highlights the company's commitment to fulfilling its long-term contract with the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and underscores the significance of the Power of Siberia pipeline in facilitating this collaboration.



The Power of Siberia pipeline, a key component of a USD400 billion, 30-year agreement between Gazprom and CNPC signed in 2014, has become instrumental in supplying natural gas to China. Gazprom's statement on its Telegram channel revealed that on November 23, the company not only met its daily contractual obligations but also established a new historical record for daily gas deliveries to China.



Launched partially in December 2019, the Power of Siberia pipeline represents a crucial section of the Eastern Route, marking the first pipeline to transport Russian gas to China. With an annual capacity of 38 billion cubic meters, the pipeline has played a central role in enhancing energy cooperation between Russia and China.



China, as Gazprom's leading trading partner, receives the majority of its Russian gas through this strategic pipeline. Last year, Gazprom delivered 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas to China via the Power of Siberia, and the current trajectory indicates that gas supplies through this route will reach 22 billion cubic meters by the end of this year, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.



The continued success of the Power of Siberia pipeline reflects the deepening energy ties between Russia and China, fostering collaboration in the face of evolving global energy dynamics. As Moscow and Beijing strengthen their energy partnership, the pipeline's record-setting performance underscores its critical role in meeting the growing energy needs of China and facilitating the seamless flow of natural gas between the two nations.



