Cocoa rates increase to 50-Year highs

(MENAFN) Cocoa prices have reached their highest levels in almost half a century, exceeding USD4,200 per metric ton in New York futures trading, marking a significant milestone not seen since September 1977. The surge in prices, up by approximately 75 percent this year, is primarily attributed to a sharp decline in global cocoa supply. The current peak surpasses the levels observed in 2011, a year marked by a cocoa export ban imposed by Cote d'Ivoire.



Key factors contributing to the unprecedented price spike include poor cocoa crops in Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana, which together supply two-thirds of the world's cocoa beans. Extreme weather conditions and crop diseases, exacerbated by reduced fertilizer use by farmers, have led to subpar harvests. Reports indicate that the start of the harvest in these regions is lagging behind last season's pace, intensifying concerns about further constraints in an already undersupplied market.



Analysts point to a 25.3 percent year-on-year decline in cocoa shipments from Cote d'Ivoire farmers, totaling 348,560 metric tons from October 1 to November 12. The data underscores the challenges faced by cocoa-producing nations in meeting global demand amid adverse agricultural conditions.



Adding to the supply woes is the looming threat of the El Niño weather phenomenon, expected to dry out West Africa in the coming months. Industry experts anticipate that this could exacerbate the existing supply shortages, potentially leading to further spikes in cocoa prices.



Global demand for cocoa beans has also intensified, with increased processing in key regions such as Europe, Brazil, and Cote d'Ivoire in recent months.



The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) has highlighted a deficit of 116,000 metric tons in the global cocoa market for the ongoing growing season (October 2022 to September 2023). As cocoa prices hit historic highs, the industry faces a delicate balance between meeting rising demand, navigating climate-related challenges, and ensuring the sustainability of cocoa production. The evolving dynamics in the cocoa market underscore the complex interplay of factors shaping commodity prices and supply chains on a global scale.



MENAFN27112023000045015687ID1107490246