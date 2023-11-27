Conflict with Hamas harmed Israel`s economy

(MENAFN) Israel's prolonged conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas is taking a severe toll on the country's economy, costing at least USD269 million per day, according to a recent report by Moody's. The ratings agency's analysis, based on estimates from the Israeli Finance Ministry, suggests that the economic repercussions of the war with Hamas are expected to surpass those of previous conflicts, potentially reaching an overall cost of up to 200 billion shekels (USD53.5 billion), equivalent to nearly 10 percent of Israel's GDP.



The Moody's report, citing data from the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), highlights that the severity of the economic damage will be contingent on the duration of the military conflict and the long-term outlook for Israel's domestic security situation. Moody's Senior Vice President Kathrin Muehlbronner notes that the impact on the economy could be more significant than in previous instances of military conflict and violence.



Economists are pointing to several factors contributing to the economic shock, including reduced investments, disruptions in the labor market, and a slowdown in productivity growth.



The financial burden on Israel is anticipated to be considerably higher than that of previous military operations, such as Protective Edge in 2014 or the Second Lebanon War in 2006. For instance, the 2006 conflict, lasting 34 days, incurred a direct cost of around USD2.5 billion, equivalent to 1.3 percent of GDP.



Moody's response to the current economic challenges includes a downward revision of its growth forecast for the Israeli economy. The initial expectation of 3 percent growth has been adjusted to 2.4 percent for the current year. Looking ahead to 2024, the ratings agency presents a pessimistic outlook, forecasting a contraction of approximately 1.5 percent in GDP.



The ongoing conflict with Hamas not only raises immediate security concerns but also poses a substantial threat to Israel's economic future. As the nation grapples with the multifaceted impact of the conflict, attention is increasingly turning to strategies for economic recovery and long-term stability in the region.





