Flashed And Furious: Swiss Speed Cams Produce Thousands Of Erroneous Fines

Geneva: Swiss police admitted Monday that faulty speed cameras in the capital Bern resulted in nearly 10,000 erroneous fines being issued in little over a month.

Thanks to a software error, four new speed cameras were racking up so many infractions that the police themselves suspected something was amiss.



"In total, 9,604 erroneous measurements were recorded between September 12, 2023 and October 19, 2023. All those concerned will receive a letter in the coming days and around 6,000 paid fines will be refunded," Bern police said on their website.

Traffic cops noticed an above-average number of speed violations in the four locations, where cameras were using a particular 2.2-metre configuration, while "more and more of those people affected came forward" with concerns.

The police asked the Federal Institute of Metrology to carry out checks, and it duly found that measured speeds were too high.

"These four devices are the only ones used in Switzerland with this... configuration and, therefore, the only ones affected by this error," police said.