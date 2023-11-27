Giant oil transporters retreat from form Russian oil trade due to increasing sanctions

(MENAFN) In a significant development, three prominent Greek shipping companies—Minerva Marine, Thenamaris, and TMS Tankers—have ceased transporting Russian seaborne oil in recent weeks to avoid potential sanctions from the United States, according to reports by Reuters on Thursday. These firms, which actively engaged in shipping Russian oil until September and October, have reportedly scaled down their involvement in response to tightening United States restrictions on Russian seaborne oil.



While these Greek companies were key players in the transportation of Russian oil, they have now declined requests for vessels to carry Russian crude scheduled for loading in November and beyond, as reported by traders who had previously utilized their services. Reuters, however, noted that attempts to obtain comments from the shipping companies regarding their exit from the Russian oil trade were unsuccessful.



The reported withdrawal of these Greek shipping giants from the Russian oil trade follows a recent strengthening of United States restrictions on such transactions. In December 2022, the European Union (EU) and G7 countries imposed a price cap of USD60 per barrel on Russian seaborne crude, a measure that had not been actively enforced until October. Since then, Washington has implemented sanctions on tanker owners based in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, targeting those who transported Russian oil sold above the stipulated price ceiling. The United States Treasury has also issued notices to ship management firms seeking information about approximately 100 vessels suspected of violating Western restrictions.



The evolving landscape of sanctions has led to a shift in Russia's approach, with reports indicating the use of a "shadow fleet." This fleet comprises aging tankers belonging to shipping firms registered in locations such as India, Hong Kong, and Seychelles—areas where the Western-imposed price restrictions have limited traction, along with non-Western maritime services.



As the geopolitical chessboard continues to evolve, the retreat of these Greek shipping giants signals a ripple effect in the global oil trade, underscoring the impact of sanctions on the energy industry. The implications extend beyond the immediate actors involved, shedding light on the complex dynamics at play in the effort to curb Russia's oil-related activities. This development adds another layer to the intricate dance between geopolitical measures and economic forces in the ongoing struggle to shape international relations.



