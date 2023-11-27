Japan Provides $65K Grant For Hitten Palestinian Refugee Camp Medical Center

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- The Government of Japan handed over medical equipment to the Jordan Medical Aid for Palestinians (JMAP) on Monday to improve the quality of medical services at the medical center in Hitten Palestinian refugee camp.The $65,677 grant was provided for JMAP for the procurement of medical equipment under the Grant Assistance for Grass-roots Human Security Projects (GGP).The assistance aims to enhance the quality of medical services provided at the medical center in the Hitten Palestinian Refugee Camp, through the provision of a new X-ray machine, electroencephalograph, and electromyography equipment.The new medical equipment allows for the establishment of a neurology department, which will provide more comprehensive medical services, where patients will no longer have to be referred to a hospital outside the camp, hitherto a significant burden for patients economically who don't have health insurance, according to a statement.Japanese Ambassador OKUYAMA Jiro, who attended the ceremony, expressed his gratitude to JMAP for its important contribution to society and stated: "As JMAP is staffed with dedicated healthcare professionals, I have no doubt that these medical equipment will be utilized effectively and efficiently to save more lives, alleviate suffering, and contribute to the overall well-being of the community in the camp."He also referred to the tragic situation in Gaza and emphasized that "all parties should comply with international law, including international humanitarian law. In addition, it is necessary to take all possible measure in order to prevent harm to civilians in military operations."JMAP President Michael Al Sayegh extended his appreciation to the Government and embassy of Japan for "this generous grant", and highlighted the importance of the new medical equipment.JMAP was established in 1990 as an NGO in Jordan. Since then, the organization has provided medical services to Palestinian Refugees in refugee camps at an affordable prices or free of charge. With the new medical equipment, the medical center will be able to provide safer and more accurate services and improve access to medical services for underprivileged people in the camp.Under Japanese Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects, Japan has extended more than $10 million for 158 projects to non-governmental organizations, schools, hospitals and local governments in Jordan since 1993.