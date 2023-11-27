ASE Partakes In Annual Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) represented by the CEO of the ASE, Mazen Wathaifi, participated through audio visual communication technology in the thirty-eighth annual General Assembly Meeting, and the sixty-seventh Board of Directors meeting of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), and in The Role of Stock Exchanges in the Transformation of Financial Markets conference, which was held in Almaty-Kazakhstan, organized by the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.During the meeting, FEAS 2023 Action Plan and performance was reviewed, in addition to the most important projects included in the FEAS 2024 Action Plan, which is organizing on-site training and workshops for FEAS members, preparing studies and research, issuing periodic bulletins, enhancing cooperation with international institutions and among FEAS members, attraction new members and discussing FEAS financial statements.Several topics were also discussed during the conference, the most important of which were the disclosure of information related to environmental, social responsibility and governance aspects, the issuance of institutional investment principles, green finance tools, and the development of specialized carbon markets.It is worth mentioning that the Amman Stock Exchange is an elected member of the Federation's Board of Directors for several sessions, and that the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) was established in1995 with 12 founding members including the ASE.Currently there are 21 full members 10 affiliate members, 8 observers and 4 partners including stock exchanges, Depository centers and Financial Institutions. The purpose of the Federation is to contribute to the cooperation, development, support and promotion of capital markets in the Euro-Asian Region (i.e. Europe, Asia and the Mediterranean Basin).