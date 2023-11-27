Customs Department Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- Jordan Customs Department personnel, in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotic Department and security services, successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle over 15,000 kilograms of hashish and more than 4,000 kilograms of marijuana.The department issued a statement on Monday, noting that customs employees, in cooperation with the Anti-Narcotic Department and security services, grew suspicious of a vehicle with two passengers. This led them to conduct a search using x-rays, revealing the concealed illegal substances within the vehicle's body.The two smugglers were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Department for further legal proceedings, the statement added.