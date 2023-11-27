EU district ready to ensure energy supplies with Turkey

(MENAFN) Hungary is actively pursuing a strategic gas-supply agreement with Turkey's state-run energy company, Botas, as part of its efforts to strengthen energy security and diversify its sources.



Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijjarto, revealed in a recent Facebook post that negotiations are underway to finalize a gas purchase agreement with Turkey's largest energy company by the end of the year. The proposed deal, set to involve the purchase of 275 million cubic meters of gas from Turkey in the spring-to-summer period of 2024, is nearing completion.



Szijjarto emphasized the pivotal role Turkey plays in Hungary's energy supply, citing the country's significance as a transit hub for gas flows from various sources, including Russia, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan. The upcoming agreement with Botas is expected to further solidify Turkey's role in ensuring Hungary's energy security, marking a notable expansion in the energy cooperation between the two nations.



Hungary, while currently receiving the majority of its gas from Russia through the TurkStream pipeline via Bulgaria and Serbia, is actively pursuing a policy of diversifying its energy sources.



The government's approach aims to maintain a balance between long-term contracts with proven and reliable partners, including Russia's Gazprom, and the exploration of new partnerships to enhance energy resilience.



The move to secure a gas-supply deal with Turkey aligns with Hungary's broader strategy to navigate geopolitical complexities and mitigate potential risks to its energy supply. As global energy dynamics continue to evolve, Hungary's emphasis on diversification and collaboration with Turkey reflects a proactive approach to meet the country's growing energy needs while ensuring stability and resilience in the face of changing geopolitical landscapes. The evolving energy partnership holds implications for both Hungary and Turkey, signaling a new chapter in their collaborative efforts to address energy challenges and foster mutual benefits.





MENAFN27112023000045015687ID1107490238