Japan: Issuance Of A Congratulatory Letter By Prime Minister Kishida To President-Elect Of The Republic Of Liberia

On November 27, following the Liberian presidential election held on November 14, Prime Minister KISHIDA issued a congratulatory letter to the President-elect, His Excellency Mr. Joseph Boakai.
In the letter, Prime Minister Kishida expressed his respect for democratic and peaceful conduct of elections, and his hope that, under the leadership of the President-elect, peace and stability in Liberia would be maintained and socio-economic development would further advance. He also conveyed his willingness to work closely with the President-elect for further strengthening the bilateral relations in various aspects, including economic development.
