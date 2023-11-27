Statement From Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre On The Visit Of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço Of Angola

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Biden looks forward to welcoming Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço to the White House on Thursday, November 30.



The leaders will mark 30-years of diplomatic relations and discuss next steps to deepen our bilateral cooperation on trade, investment, climate and energy, and to advance President Biden's Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGI) project in the Lobito Corridor, which will connect Angola, Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia to global markets through Angola's Lobito port.

This meeting will build on the tenets of the U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit, specifically how the United States and African nations and people can continue working together to address regional and global challenges.

