Indonesian Consulate General In Cape Town Holds Event Socializing 2024 Election, Indonesian Citizen Protection Abroad

The Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) in Cape Town, in an effort to better protect Indonesian citizens abroad, held a socialization event to around 200 Indonesian citizens in the city (26/11). The activity aimed to increase the awareness of Indonesian citizens on the importance of self-reporting to the Consulate, as well as providing information on the upcoming 2024 General Election in Cape Town and its monitoring efforts.

In his remarks, the Consul General has made clear that the protection of Indonesian citizens is mandated by the 1945 Constitution and Law No. 37/1999 on Foreign Relations. This protection is considered a priority of the Government of the Republic of Indonesia, especially considering that Cape Town is one of the Indonesian missions in a region considered unsafe. The Consul General also emphasised the importance of Indonesian citizens exercising their political rights in the 2024 elections for President and Vice President as well as members of the House of Representatives, as a form of participation in determining democratic and quality national leadership.

Meanwhile, the Consul for Protocol and Consular Affairs in his presentation emphasised the importance of Indonesian citizens reporting themselves through the

Peduli WNI

Portal go). By registering Indonesian citizens' information on the portal, it is expected to make it easier for authorities to contact them or their families in their homeland in emergency situations such as war, social conflict, or natural disasters.

Regarding the 2024 General Election, PPLN Cape Town noted a number ship crews who have not been registered in the permanent voter list, and will be followed up immediately. Meanwhile, the General Election Committee in Cape Town emphasised that election monitoring is carried out to create quality elections.

One of the things that emerged during the event was the hope of the crew representatives present to be able to exercise their voting rights online, so that they can vote even though they are at sea. In response, PPLN Cape Town will forward this aspiration to the General Election Commission (KPU) as an effort to facilitate the democratic participation of Indonesian citizens in remote locations.

