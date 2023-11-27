Casio To Release Digital-Analog Combination G-SHOCK Featuring Forged Metal Bezel, Inspired By GA-110 Series

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) After a shaping process involving many repeated forging processes, followed by cutting and polishing steps, each piece is carefully finished to achieve the complex form of its metal bezel. This gives the model a rugged impression and a feeling of toughness. The GM-110 features a silver-coloured bezel, and the GM-110G features a gold-coloured bezel.



These models boast a look of pure coolness that showcases the metals' original textures. The GM-110B features a chic black base tone accented by a multi-colour dial in hues including blue, purple and green. The GM-110RB features a bezel treated with rainbow ion plating, with vivid reds and blues colouring the dial, band and other parts. Their colourful look gives these watches a real sense of presence. The resin band is formed with a lattice design that evokes the image of a machined metal plate to complement the metal bezel.



To ensure visibility, GM-110 includes the Super Illuminator feature. In addition, hour and minute hands are treated with luminescent paint, and indices feature an accentuated contrast. The GM-110, delivering advancements in materials and functionality alike, sets a new standard for digital-analog combination watches.

GM-110RBRainbow





Specifications

ConstructionShock-resistant

Water Resistance200 meters

Magnetic ResistanceISO 764-compliant

World Time31time zones (48 cities and Coordinated Universal Time); daylight saving on/off; home city/world time city swapping

Stopwatch1/100 second; measuring capacity: 999:59'59.99"; split time

Countdown TimerMeasuring unit: 1 second; countdown range: 24 hours

Alarm5 daily alarms (with 1 snooze alarm); hourly time signal

Other FunctionsFull auto-calendar; 12/24-hour format; button operation tone on/off; LED light (auto LED light; Super Illuminator with afterglow: 1.5/3.0 seconds)

Accuracy at Normal Temperature±15 seconds per month

Battery LifeApprox. 3 years on SR927W×2

Size of Case51.9 × 48.8 × 16.9 mm

Total WeightApprox. 93g

