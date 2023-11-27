President Ilham Aliyev Approves Amendments To Law On Licenses And Permits

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law On
Licenses and Permits, Trend reports.
According to the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev in this
regard, the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prepare and
submit proposals on bringing Azerbaijani laws and acts of the
President of Azerbaijan in line with the Law "On Amendments to the
Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Licenses and Permits", taking
into account the proposals of the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan.
The proposals must be submitted within six months.
