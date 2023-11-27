-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Approves Amendments To Law On Licenses And Permits


11/27/2023 7:16:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has approved the Law On Licenses and Permits, Trend reports.

According to the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev in this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to prepare and submit proposals on bringing Azerbaijani laws and acts of the President of Azerbaijan in line with the Law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Licenses and Permits", taking into account the proposals of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The proposals must be submitted within six months.

MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107490195

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search