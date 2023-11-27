Iran, Azerbaijan Improving Cooperation In Various Fields - MFA Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Iran and Azerbaijan are improving cooperation in various areas, such as politics, economy, military, etc., spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the press conference in Tehran on November 27, saying that the relations between the two countries are positive and that there are ongoing talks to expand them.

Kanaani expressed optimism that the cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan will continue based on mutual interests of the two neighboring states.

The cooperation of Iran and Azerbaijan has been steadily developing. Both states in early November took part in the summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Uzbekistan.

On November 18, a telephone conversation took place between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hossein Amir Abdollahian. In a telephone conversation, the heads of the Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Iran expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of increasing and strengthening cooperation in the regional and international arena.

The value of non-oil trade between Iran and Azerbaijan reached approximately $334 million in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2023), compared to the same period last year. The volume of trade rose by 0.26 percent to 461,000 tons in the same period compared to the previous year, as reflected in the data of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

The non-oil trade between the two countries was worth $443 million, weighing about 460,000 tons in the seven previous Iranian years (March 21 through October 22, 2022).

Overall, Iran and Azerbaijan traded more than 784,000 tons of non-oil goods worth $688 million in the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023). This is an increase of 13.1 percent in value and 8 percent in volume compared to the year before (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

