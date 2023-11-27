Iran, Azerbaijan Improving Cooperation In Various Fields - MFA Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Iran and
Azerbaijan are improving cooperation in various areas, such as
politics, economy, military, etc., spokesman for the Iranian
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the press conference in Tehran on November 27,
saying that the relations between the two countries are positive
and that there are ongoing talks to expand them.
Kanaani expressed optimism that the cooperation between Iran and
Azerbaijan will continue based on mutual interests of the two
neighboring states.
The cooperation of Iran and Azerbaijan has been steadily
developing. Both states in early November took part in the summit
of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Uzbekistan.
On November 18, a telephone conversation took place between the
foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and
Hossein Amir Abdollahian. In a telephone conversation, the heads of
the Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Iran expressed satisfaction
with the strengthening of bilateral relations and emphasized the
importance of increasing and strengthening cooperation in the
regional and international arena.
The value of non-oil trade between Iran and Azerbaijan reached
approximately $334 million in the first seven months of the current
Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2023), compared to the
same period last year. The volume of trade rose by 0.26 percent to
461,000 tons in the same period compared to the previous year, as
reflected in the data of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs
Administration (IRICA).
The non-oil trade between the two countries was worth $443
million, weighing about 460,000 tons in the seven previous Iranian
years (March 21 through October 22, 2022).
Overall, Iran and Azerbaijan traded more than 784,000 tons of
non-oil goods worth $688 million in the last Iranian year (March
21, 2022 through March 20, 2023). This is an increase of 13.1
percent in value and 8 percent in volume compared to the year
before (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107490194
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.