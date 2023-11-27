-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Mines Found In Liberated Territories Within Week


11/27/2023 7:16:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has published a weekly report on humanitarian demining operations conducted in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

From November 20 to November 26, 64 anti-personnel and 73 anti-tank mines, as well as 444 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and neutralized during demining operations in Terter, Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli, and Zangilan.

Mines and explosive munitions were removed from 683.5 hectares of land.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107490192

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search