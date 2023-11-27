Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Mines Found In Liberated Territories Within Week

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Azerbaijan
Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has published a weekly report on
humanitarian demining operations conducted in Azerbaijan's
territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.
From November 20 to November 26, 64 anti-personnel and 73
anti-tank mines, as well as 444 units of unexploded ordnance, were
discovered and neutralized during demining operations in Terter,
Khojavand, Shusha, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Lachin, Gubadli, and
Zangilan.
Mines and explosive munitions were removed from 683.5 hectares
of land.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began
operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby
traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107490192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.