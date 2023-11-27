-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Armenia's Self-Destructive 'Great Goal: Was Game Worth Candle? (VIDEO)


11/27/2023 7:16:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Fuad Akhundov, a political analyst from Azerbaijan, has used the VMedia YouTube channel to ask Armenians a basic and rational inquiry regarding their ridiculous notions and their destructiveness towards themselves, Trend reports.

"Looking from today's perspective, at the graves of your soldiers in the military cemetery of Yerablur, at the state of our region and Armenia..., tell me sincerely, do you still consider the slogan 'Let our blood be shed for the great goal' correct now? " he asked.

Akhundov emphasized that the world recognizes the economic growth and prosperity of Azerbaijan.

"There have been no investments in 20 percent of occupied by Armenians the Azerbaijan's territories over the past three decades. Armenian forces having stationed there, not a single coin allocated for land improvement in Karabakh. I'm sure you'll say today that the cost wasn't justified," the expert continued.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107490191

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search