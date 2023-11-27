Armenia's Self-Destructive 'Great Goal: Was Game Worth Candle? (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Fuad Akhundov, a
political analyst from Azerbaijan, has used the VMedia YouTube
channel to ask Armenians a basic and rational inquiry regarding
their ridiculous notions and their destructiveness towards
themselves, Trend reports.
"Looking from today's perspective, at the graves of your
soldiers in the military cemetery of Yerablur, at the state of our
region and Armenia..., tell me sincerely, do you still consider the
slogan 'Let our blood be shed for the great goal' correct now? " he
asked.
Akhundov emphasized that the world recognizes the economic
growth and prosperity of Azerbaijan.
"There have been no investments in 20 percent of occupied by
Armenians the Azerbaijan's territories over the past three decades.
Armenian forces having stationed there, not a single coin allocated
for land improvement in Karabakh. I'm sure you'll say today that
the cost wasn't justified," the expert continued.

