Armenia's Self-Destructive 'Great Goal: Was Game Worth Candle? (VIDEO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Fuad Akhundov, a political analyst from Azerbaijan, has used the VMedia YouTube channel to ask Armenians a basic and rational inquiry regarding their ridiculous notions and their destructiveness towards themselves, Trend reports.

"Looking from today's perspective, at the graves of your soldiers in the military cemetery of Yerablur, at the state of our region and Armenia..., tell me sincerely, do you still consider the slogan 'Let our blood be shed for the great goal' correct now? " he asked.

Akhundov emphasized that the world recognizes the economic growth and prosperity of Azerbaijan.

"There have been no investments in 20 percent of occupied by Armenians the Azerbaijan's territories over the past three decades. Armenian forces having stationed there, not a single coin allocated for land improvement in Karabakh. I'm sure you'll say today that the cost wasn't justified," the expert continued.

