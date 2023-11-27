Turkmenistan Hosts Int'l Forum On Occasion Of World Sustainable Transport Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 27. The
Turkmen capital of Ashgabat hosted the 'Sustainable Transport:
Contribution to Sustainable Development' international scientific
and practical conference on the occasion of the World Sustainable
Transport Day, Trend reports.
The forum, which was held at the Turkmenistan Railways, brought
together heads and specialists of domestic organizations and
departments, representatives of the Office of the United Nations
Development Program (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, reputable
international, regional and subregional transport structures, large
companies working in the field of transport.
The forum participants noted Turkmenistan's active position in
increasing the volume of transit traffic in the region and were
unanimous in their opinion about the great prospects associated
with the radical reconstruction and development of its transport
networks, as well as the further deepening of constructive
international cooperation.
On May 16 of this year, at the 70th plenary meeting of the 77th
session of the UN General Assembly, on the initiative of
Turkmenistan and with the unanimous support of the UN member
states, a resolution was adopted declaring November 26 as World
Sustainable Transport Day.
