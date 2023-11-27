Turkmenistan Hosts Int'l Forum On Occasion Of World Sustainable Transport Day

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 27. The Turkmen capital of Ashgabat hosted the 'Sustainable Transport: Contribution to Sustainable Development' international scientific and practical conference on the occasion of the World Sustainable Transport Day, Trend reports.

The forum, which was held at the Turkmenistan Railways, brought together heads and specialists of domestic organizations and departments, representatives of the Office of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Turkmenistan, reputable international, regional and subregional transport structures, large companies working in the field of transport.

The forum participants noted Turkmenistan's active position in increasing the volume of transit traffic in the region and were unanimous in their opinion about the great prospects associated with the radical reconstruction and development of its transport networks, as well as the further deepening of constructive international cooperation.

On May 16 of this year, at the 70th plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, on the initiative of Turkmenistan and with the unanimous support of the UN member states, a resolution was adopted declaring November 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day.