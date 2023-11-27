Enemy Continues Unsuccessful Offensive Attempts In Three Sectors Commander Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army continues to conduct active offensive actions in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, the Russians "in the Kupiansk direction are using units formed from former Storm, Storm Z, and Storm V prisoners to assault Ukrainian positions. The presence of former so-called 'Wagner fighters', who also join the assaults, is recorded.

"The Russian occupiers do not have any success in this direction," Syrskyi assured.

According to him, hostilities continue near Ivanivka and Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is trying to conduct assaults in the area of Serebrianka forestry, actively using bomber, fighter aircraft and attack helicopters.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian invaders keep trying to push Ukrainian units away from their positions in Klishchiivka. In this direction, the enemy started to use kamikaze drones more often. However, the enemy has no success in this direction, the commander emphasized.

Since the beginning of the month, Russian troops have lost 8,690 personnel. Ukrainian defense forces destroyed or damaged 1,002 pieces of enemy military equipment, including 109 tanks, 175 armored combat vehicles and more than 200 artillery systems and mortars of various calibers.

As reported by Ukrinform, 63 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine in the past day.

