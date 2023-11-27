WB Regional Director: Now Is Right Time To Improve Competitiveness Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
According to World Bank Regional Director for Infrastructure in
Europe and Central Asia Charles Cormier, today is the right time to
improve the competitiveness of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Corridor, expand its capacity, increase efficiency, and
reduce costs, Azernews reports.
"Short-term efficiency improvements through institutional and
operational measures, along with medium-term investments, will
strengthen the functioning of the Middle Corridor and activate its
potential," Cormier said.
The Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor (TITC), also
known as the Middle Corridor, is a multilateral, multimodal
transport institution linking the containerized rail freight
transport networks of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the
European Union through the economies of Central Asia, the Caucasus,
Turkiye, and Eastern Europe. The Middle Corridor has the potential
to reduce the time needed to ship goods between East Asia and
Europe to as few as twelve days, making it a competitive
alternative to the Northern Corridor and seaborne trade via the
Indian Ocean.
The countries along the trade route have actively collaborated
to turn the Middle Corridor into a reality, with Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Kazakhstan leading the way. Kazakhstan likely sees its
construction of a key segment of the Middle Corridor as important
for its Bright Path (Nurly Zhol) domestic development strategy and
its grand strategy of better balancing its foreign relations with
Beijing and Moscow.
China has also been keen on the Middle Corridor, as it gives
Chinese industry greater access to international markets and the
Chinese government more clout in Central Asia. Turkiye has also
seen the corridor as a way to build stronger economic ties with
Central Asia and improve its strategic position. It has inked
agreements with Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, and Kazakhstan to
improve the corridor's connectivity to Europe, and is completing
the Edirne-Kars High-Speed Railway and the Northern Marmara
Highway.
The Middle Corridor is becoming an important transport artery
along the Belt and Road Initiative. After the Ever Given, one of
the largest container ships in the world, got stuck in the Suez
Canal in March 2021, which halted shipping for a week, many turned
their attention to the TITR. The Chinese side was especially
interested in new opportunities because the TITR has made it
possible to deliver goods along a more convenient and shorter route
than the Suez Canal.
Now is the right time to increase the competitiveness of the
Middle Corridor, expand its capacity, improve efficiency, and
reduce costs. This will ensure that the Middle Corridor is a
reliable, safe, and politically independent logistics route that
connects the largest producers and largest consumers of the
continent.
MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107490184
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.