WaPo: Netanyahu was shielding Hamas

(MENAFN) A report by The Washington Post (WaPo) has shed light on what it describes as an "odd symbiosis" between former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which has governed the Gaza Strip for the majority of his tenure. The article, published on Sunday, draws on insights from various experts on Israel who suggest that Netanyahu's policies have, at times, inadvertently protected and benefited Hamas.



Despite Netanyahu's public declarations of intent to dismantle Hamas, the report alleges that his actions often ran counter to these statements. The former Israeli prime minister, who held office continuously from 2009 to 2020 and returned to power in December 2022, is accused of utilizing Hamas strategically to impede progress in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and hinder the establishment of a Palestinian state.



The WaPo report contends that Netanyahu's cabinet approved the transfer of funds from Qatar, funds purportedly used for public salaries in Gaza, local infrastructure improvements, and, controversially, alleged financial support for Hamas operations. Additionally, the article points out that under Netanyahu's leadership, Israel sanctioned periodic releases of prisoners, actions that were argued to have indirectly benefited Hamas.



Israeli historian Adam Raz, specializing in the relationship between Netanyahu and Hamas, characterized the alliance as a "strange" one that persisted for a decade. Raz suggests that Netanyahu's overarching policy objective was to create divisions among the Palestinians, effectively allowing Hamas to maintain control over Gaza while fostering a rivalry with the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. This internal discord, according to the report, made a negotiated two-state solution practically impossible and conveniently allowed Netanyahu to sidestep the broader Palestinian issue.



The WaPo article speculates that this alleged alliance may have come to a turning point with the October 7th Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent Israeli military operation in Gaza. It raises questions about the sustainability of the complex relationship and how recent events may have impacted the dynamics between Netanyahu and the militant group.



This revelation adds a layer of complexity to the already intricate geopolitics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing the nuanced and sometimes paradoxical nature of diplomatic relationships in the region. As experts continue to analyze and debate these revelations, they may reshape the narrative surrounding Netanyahu's legacy and his approach to handling one of the most enduring conflicts in the Middle East.



MENAFN27112023000045015687ID1107490180