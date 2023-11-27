UNIDO Holds 20Th Session Of Annual Conference

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The 20th session of the annual conference of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) kicked off here on Monday with participation of heads of state and governments and officials as well as diplomats.

Kuwait is represented at the event by the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Austria and its permanent delegate at the international organizations, Talal Al-Fassam.

The agenda deals, among a host of issues, with the 2030 sustainable development plan, digital transformation, artificial intelligence related to the environment, energy, UNIDO's strategy on climatic change and cooperation with medium income communities. (end)

