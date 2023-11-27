NATO Chief Stoltenberg Calls For Extension Of Pause In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg Monday welcomed the Gaza deal between Hamas and the Israeli occupation regime and called for an extension of the "pause in violence."

"I welcome that the agreement between Hamas and Israel has led to the release of hostages. And the delivery of more humanitarian aid. I call for an extension of the pause. This would allow for much-needed relief to the people of Gaza," he told a press conference at NATO headquarters on the eve of NATO foreign Ministersآ' meeting.

"The suffering we have seen underlines the need for a lasting political solution.. We have seen drone and rocket strikes on US positions in Syria and Iraq, as well as attacks on commercial shipping. This underlines the risk of escalation," he warned and added that "Iran must rein in its proxies."

He said that over the next days, NATO Foreign Ministers will discuss urgent security issues.

"We face the most dangerous world in decades. Growing global competition. War in Ukraine. And renewed conflict in the Middle East," he said.

Stoltenberg said the foreign ministers of the 31-member military Alliance will address the war in Ukraine

They will discuss relations with China, developments in the Western Balkans and on Wednesday Ukraineآ's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will join for the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at foreign ministersآ' level. (end)

