Spanish FM Urges For Recognizing A Palestinian State

MADRID, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Monday called on the international community to recognize the state of Palestine.

Speaking at the Union member states and Middle Eastern and north African countries conference in Barcelona, Albares urged the international community to support the establishment of a state of Palestine neighboring an Israeli state which will bring stability in the region.

Albares said that the Palestinian Authority is the only possible and credible partner to seek peace in the Middle East expressing his hopes for definitive peace talks to be held "as soon as possible so the international community can back the two-state solution.

The Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), which began on Monday, and is being attended by representatives from around 40 nations to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and lay the groundwork for future peace.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, is taking part in the conference representing the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee while the Israeli occupation represented abstained.

The meeting is chaired by the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman

