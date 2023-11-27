PRECISION FOOTBALL AND THE COTERIE PRESENT “THE BIG FOOTBALL WEEKEND”

(MENAFN- PRCO) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 27th 2023: In celebration of World Football Day on December 10th, Precision Football and The Coterie Social will be hosting a 3-day extravaganza from the 8th to the 10th of December, with a special guest and football manager, Sam Allardyce. Fans can interact with the iconic Premier League boss and indulge in an enticing blend of British flavours, sports fervour, and festive merriment.



Fans will have the chance to see Big Sam leading Precision FC from the dugout for the first time, with kick-off scheduled for 7 pm, from The Coterie’s newly licensed balcony, before taking part in the hotly anticipated “Big Fat Quiz of the Year” to win exciting prizes!



Big Fat Quiz of the Year



Kick off the World Football weekend at The Coterie Social on Friday, December 8th, with the much anticipated “Big Fat Quiz of the Year” with elite entertainers Dane Bowers and Chris Sibley. This Christmas special edition invites guests to don their best festive attire, wherein the best-dressed table will win a round of drinks on the house, and the winning quizzers will grab prizes worth AED 5000! With packages pricing at the equivalent of just AED 35 for beverages, including draught hops, delectable bar nibbles, and the famous Marmite Roasties, it is promised to be a night of enjoyment and spirited competition.

• Date: Friday, December 8th

• Time: 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

• Hosts: Dane Bowers and Chris Sibley

• Prices:

Fish & Chips accompanied by a house beverage, all for a mere AED 95.

OR

AED 125 for 3 Tokens, AED 195 for 5 Tokens or AED 245 for 7 Tokens redeemable on F&B.

• Happy Hour: Every Friday from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm, drinks starting from AED 25



A Night with Sam Allardyce



Prepare for an extraordinary evening on Saturday, December 9th, as Precision Football and The Coterie gear up for “A Night with Sam Allardyce.” This standout event features the charismatic former manager of Newcastle, West Ham, and the England national team, offering guests a unique opportunity to delve into the rich tales of his career. As the Saturday fixtures, including Crystal Palace vs Liverpool and West Brom vs Sunderland (teams managed by Big Sam), unfold on the expansive screen starting at 4:30 pm, attendees can soak in the football excitement leading up to the main event and take advantage of the superb happy hours on offer from 12 noon till 8 pm.



From 8 pm until 11 pm, guests can choose from three exclusive “unlimited” packages from AED 275. For a truly VIP experience, the prestigious Sponsor’s Table can be booked at AED15,000 for up to 10 people, featuring an intimate meet-and-greet, a premium food and beverage package on the night, front row seats with first questions and The Coterie’s famous Sunday lunch with Sam Allardyce, the following day. The memorable evening culminates with live music and entertainment alongside the big man himself!

• Date: Saturday, December 9th

• Time

o A Night with Sam Allardyce at The Coterie Social – 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm

• Prices

o Twenty Fivers and Thirty Fivers Happy Hours from 12 noon to 8:00 pm offering house beverages and selected cocktails at namesake prices

o Special packages from 8:00 pm – 11:00 pm include AED 275 per person for 3 hours of free-flow house beverages (standing only), AED 425 per person for 3 hours of food and free-flow house beverages (table seating), and AED 625 per person for 3 hours of premium food and beverages package including a spot at the front tables

o Special Sponsor’s Table priced at AED 15,000 for up to 10 people, including exclusive greet, premium food and beverage package, front table seating and lunch with Sam Allardyce the following day.



Traditional Sunday Roast



On Sunday, December 10th, from 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm, guests can immerse in the flavours of a quintessential British roast with all the trimmings, wrapping up the World Football Weekend with a flourish. Whether one opts for the ‘Roast with the Most’ or the more traditional Roast Beef, expect homemade Yorkshire puddings, roasties that would make your grandma proud, an abundance of roasted vegetables, and lashings of rich gravy. The Coterie’s roast isn’t just any roast dinner; it’s Dubai’s ultimate roast dinner experience. Priced at a tempting AED135, the Sunday Roast experience promises a culinary journey that combines the warmth of tradition with the joy of live music.



For those feeling the festive spirit, guests can order the Christmas Roast or a Vegan Christmas Roast, priced at AED145, allowing a preview into the quality on offer for Christmas Day.

On December 25th, guests will enjoy a 3-course set menu for AED325 per person. The package can be adapted to an indulgent 3-hour brunch by adding AED270 per person for house beverages and AED420 per person for premium, with live music on the day by the magnificent piano man jukebox himself, Ryan Gibb, who recently opened for Robbie Williams at the Etihad Arena.



• Date: Sunday, December 10th

• Time: 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

• Prices

o Sunday Roast is priced at AED 135 per person

o Christmas Day Dinner 3-course set menu is priced at AED 325 per person, with a special menu for kids priced at AED 165. Beverage packages available





