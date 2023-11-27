Mixed GCC Stock Markets, OPEC Meeting Ahead

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances while caution and energy prices weighed on expectations. However, sentiment could improve while geopolitical tensions in the region abate.

The Dubai stock market started the week with limited performance and continued to trade sideways. The market has seen volatility decline since the beginning of this month since its latest rebound. Attention could continue to turn to IPOs and Dubai Taxi’s debut in December. The latter could support sentiment and could help the market return to the upside.

The Abu Dhabi stock market remained in an unclear direction overall but recorded more volatility than its national counterpart. The market could continue to feel the weight of the declining oil prices while caution could dominate ahead of OPEC’s meeting.

The Qatari stock market broke out from its trading range to the downside after a small rebound. Traders continued to react to declines in energy prices in particular as natural gas prices fell after reaching a peak toward the end of last month.

The Saudi stock market remained near support levels and continued to see limited price changes. The market could continue to see downside risks in the face of the negative performance in energy markets as traders turn to OPEC for additional details on crude production policy.





