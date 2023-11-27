(MENAFN- Alto ) • The company hosted nine seminars, lectures, and roundtable discussions on-site.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 27th November 2023: Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and Exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, showcased its advanced digital solutions in restorative dentistry at the 36th International Dental ConfEx event which took place in Dubai.



Approximately 5,000 professionals, including GP dentists (general practitioners), restorative dentists, implantologists, cosmetic dentists and more, attended the event organised by CAPP Events & Training - Centre for Advanced Professional Practices; which saw the 21st CAD/CAM & Digital Dentistry event and 15th Oral Facial Aesthetic ConfEx combine for the first time.



Align Technology’s participation in the event included a silver sponsorship, as well as hosting a series of lectures and roundtable sessions aimed at sharing the transformative benefits of digitally integrated workflows, and solutions in restorative dentistry that improve the overall experience and efficiency for dental professionals and their patients.



Align Technology showcased its latest innovative digital solutions, including the Invisalign® clear aligner system and the iTero™ intraoral scanner.



Through nine seminars, lectures and roundtable discussions at Confex, Align Technology provided practitioners with practical knowledge, as well as a guide to help digitise practices, aiding in the development of restorative dentistry and practice efficiency through the adoption of digital workflows.



Angelo Maura, General Manager Middle East, Align Technology, said: “We are delighted to have participated in the 36th International Dental ConfEx event, where we showcased Align Technology's cutting-edge digital solutions that are reshaping the landscape of restorative dentistry. Our commitment to empowering dental professionals with state-of-the-art tools and resources is unwavering as the industry comes together to redefine the standard of care in the dental industry.”



“Align Technology remains dedicated to fostering an environment of learning and growth within the dental community, and our involvement in the event underscores our mission to drive innovation and efficiency. By emphasising the transformative potential of digitally integrated workflows and our commitment to patient-centric solutions, we continue to advance the boundaries of what is achievable in modern dentistry.”



The company’s commitment to knowledge sharing and ongoing education continues to drive a deeper understanding of digital restorative dentistry, empowering dental professionals to develop their own digital strategy powered by iTero™ as part of the Align Digital Platform™, ultimately aiming for improved efficiency, elevated patient care, and more predictable outcomes.



MENAFN27112023007443015940ID1107490030